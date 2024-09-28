Tata Motors To Set Up Car Plant In Tamil Nadu To Boost Electric Vehicle Segment

Ranipet(Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone of the Tata Motors plant in the industrial belt of Ranipet on Saturday. The agreement between the Tamil Nadu government and Tata Motors for the Rs 9,000 crore plant was inked in March.

This will be the first non-leather industry in the new State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) complex at Panpakkum in Nemili Taluk of Ranipet. The 470-acre plant is expected to generate 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect employments benefitting the local people.

The Tata Group is likely to manufacture the suave Jaguar and Land Rover SUVs from the plant, giving a major fillip to its electric vehicle segment.

"I am delighted to lay the foundation stone for Tata Motors' advanced plant. Tamil Nadu is a pioneer, not only for India's leading companies but also for some of the world's top global corporations. Additionally, I have another request for Tata Motors to consider more investments in Tamil Nadu. This state is not just ours, it is yours as well," Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu government is taking various measures to generate employment for the youth through the setting up of new industries and the entry of the Tatas, India's leading car manufacturer, will be pivotal in attracting investments from leading carmakers.