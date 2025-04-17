TN Anganwadi Worker Booked For Beating Two-Year-Old Kid With Hot Spoon

Dindigul: An Anganwadi worker on Wednesday hit a two-year-old child with a hot spoon in Suraikaipatti East Street near Kannivadi of Reddiyarchathram Union under the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. A case has been registered against the staffer. The Anganwadi centre has 13 children, where Papathi is the teacher and Chellammal the cook.

The parents, Rajapandi and Sneha, said their child looked very sad after returning from the Anganwadi. When asked about the reason, he broke down and said Chellammal hit him in the neck with a hot spoon.

Shocked by this, when they confronted the Anganwadin worker, she nonchalantly replied, "If children are not obedient, I will beat them with a hot spoon in future as well."

Irked by the arrogant reply, a verbal spat broke out between her and the parents of the victim. A formal complaint was filed by the disgruntled parents at the Kanniwadi Police Station against Chellammal, based on which a case has been registered by the police.

The incident has caused a mixture of shock and anger among the guardians, and the inhuman act has been condemned by all and sundry.

Notably, on April 4, children were beaten with brooms for asking why they were not being served eggs in the mid-day meal at the Kollamedu Government Primary School in Sengunam near Bolur in the Tiruvannamalai district.