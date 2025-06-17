ETV Bharat / bharat

TN ADGP Moves SC Against Arrest For 'Using' Official Car To Kidnap Minor

ADGP HM Jayaram who was arrested in connection with a kidnap case, being brought to Thiruvalankadu police station, in Thiruvallur district, on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea from a Tamil Nadu-cadre ADGP HM Jayaram (Armed Police) who was arrested in connection with a kidnapping case, on Tuesday. The plea challenges a Madras High Court direction to arrest him.

A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan said it would hear the plea tomorrow (Wednesday) after the lawyer representing the ADGP mentioned that the official has filed an appeal against the high court’s directive which was based on a confessional statement.

"Yesterday, an ADGP rank officer was arrested on the direction of the high court. I filed a special leave petition today at 10 am. Kindly list the matter for urgent hearing," the lawyer said.

The bench said, "Ok. We will hear it tomorrow."

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu government has issued orders placing Jayaram under suspension till further orders. The Home Department's orders were not made public and kept under the wraps, it is learnt.

On Monday, the high court orally directed the Tamil Nadu police to arrest the ADGP in connection with a kidnapping case. Jayaram was arrested after he came out of the court building.