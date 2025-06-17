ETV Bharat / bharat

TN ADGP Moves SC Against Arrest For 'Using' Official Car To Kidnap Minor

Supreme Court will hear a plea from a Tamil Nadu ADGP HM Jayaram whose official vehicle was allegedly used to kidnap a minor boy.

ADGP HM Jayaram who was arrested in connection with a kidnap case, being brought to Thiruvalankadu police station, in Thiruvallur district, on Monday.
ADGP HM Jayaram who was arrested in connection with a kidnap case, being brought to Thiruvalankadu police station, in Thiruvallur district, on Monday. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2025 at 11:48 AM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea from a Tamil Nadu-cadre ADGP HM Jayaram (Armed Police) who was arrested in connection with a kidnapping case, on Tuesday. The plea challenges a Madras High Court direction to arrest him.

A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan said it would hear the plea tomorrow (Wednesday) after the lawyer representing the ADGP mentioned that the official has filed an appeal against the high court’s directive which was based on a confessional statement.

"Yesterday, an ADGP rank officer was arrested on the direction of the high court. I filed a special leave petition today at 10 am. Kindly list the matter for urgent hearing," the lawyer said.

The bench said, "Ok. We will hear it tomorrow."

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu government has issued orders placing Jayaram under suspension till further orders. The Home Department's orders were not made public and kept under the wraps, it is learnt.

On Monday, the high court orally directed the Tamil Nadu police to arrest the ADGP in connection with a kidnapping case. Jayaram was arrested after he came out of the court building.

He was taken to Thiruvalankadu police station, in Thiruvallur district, where he was held before he being produced before a Magistrate Court in the district.

Justice P Velmurugan issued a directive while hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by MLA M Jagan Moorthy, who apprehended arrest in the case. The MLA was elected from Kilvaithinankuppam (SC). He is the founder of Puthia Bharatham Katchi. He contested in the election in the AIADMK alliance.

The judge asked why the legislator on why he was running away from police and directed him to join the investigation with the police in connection with the kidnap.

While hearing the matter, the judge orally summoned Moorthy and ADGP Jayaram, whose official car was allegedly used for kidnapping, to appear before the court in the afternoon. Accordingly both appeared before the court.

In his brief order, the judge said since two of the accused have given a confession statement against the ADGP, action should be taken against him in the manner known to law.

The judge posted the bail petition to June 26 for further hearing and insisted Moorthy to cooperate with the police until then.

