TMC MPs Meet 'Tortured' Bengal Migrants In Haryana, Slam Police Action As 'Politically Motivated'

Gurugram: Amid alleged torture on Bengal families after crackdown by Gurugram Police on suspected illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi intruders in Haryana, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs visited Gurugram on Wednesday to meet the migrant workers and families from West Bengal living in the city.

During the visit, the TMC MPs interacted with several migrant families who shared their grievances and accused the police of "harassment in the name of interrogation". Some of them revealed that they have been living in Gurugram for the last 20 years and possess valid documents like Aadhaar and voter ID cards, yet they are being treated like outsiders.

"Police officials come anytime, pick us up and later release after questioning. This is happening again and again. They have even beaten up some people. Women officers are also rude to us. We are being harassed so much that we have now made up our minds to leave Gurugram," one of the affected residents told the MPs.

Notably, in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructed all state governments and UTs to constitute Special Task Forces in every district to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants. Acting on the directive, Gurugram Police has reportedly detained suspects and sending them to a Holding Center.

However, TMC has said that such action has created an atmosphere of fear among several Bengali-speaking families in the city, many of whom have claimed that they are being targeted despite being Indian citizens.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Mamta Bala Thakur, who was part of the delegation, strongly criticised the action and said, "Gurugram Police is acting with bias. Every Bengali-speaking person cannot be branded as Bangladeshi. People are being forced to undress to check if they are Muslims. This is disgusting and completely unacceptable. When people have valid documents, why are they being harassed?"

"We will continue to fight for justice and ensure the protection of West Bengal-origin residents living in Gurugram. We will not allow this injustice to go unchecked. These families deserve safety and dignity, not suspicion and harassment," she added.

Lashing out at the BJP government, TMC MP Sharmila Sarkar alleged that the crackdown was politically-motivated. "This is a violation of constitutional rights and an act of political vengeance. The rights of West Bengal citizens living here are being trampled," she said.