Finance Bill Testament of Government’s Flawed Economic Vision, Grants ‘Sweeping Powers of Surveillance’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has sharply criticised the central government’s Finance Bill, describing it as an indicator of the “flawed economic vision”. She also accused the government of giving “sweeping powers of surveillance” through the bill “under the guise of tax enforcement.”

Addressing the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Finance Bill, the Krishnanagar (West Bengal) MP expressed concerns about the government's approach to taxation, surveillance, and its impact on the general population.

Moitra slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on the provisions in the bill that empower officials to share details and data of citizens across enforcement agencies.

“If 97% of the country is tax-exempt, then who will the tax authorities scrutinise? The poor 3% actually pay taxes. The hardworking individuals propelling the service sectors,” she said. “According to the Finance Minister’s budget presentation in December 2024, only 56 lakh individuals in India earn more than Rs 15 lakh per year, and thus, only they effectively pay income tax,” she said and termed these tax-paying individuals as “engine of India’s entrepreneurial and services economy.”

However, she claimed that under the new exemption structure, those earning Rs 12.5 lakh annually will no longer pay income tax, further underscoring the narrow tax base.

While referring to GST as a “nightmare”, the Krishnagar MP elaborated that filing GST returns requires an individual to weigh through multiple different tax rates including cess. She held that multiple rates and ensuing confusion facilitated an “alarming” GST evasion of Rs. 2 lakh crore – almost double the Rs. 1 lakh evasion in FY 2023, which disproportionately affects the poor.

“The country is segmented into ‘Kuber’s India’—the wealthy few—and ‘Vishwakarma’s India,’ the masses who bear the brunt of regressive taxes,” she remarked.

Moitra also pointed out the government’s failure to fulfil its commitments to public spending on health and education. “While the Finance Bill introduces a health and education cess of 4%, Moitra referenced historical pledges such as the Kothari Commission’s recommendation of 6% of GDP for education, which remains unmet. We are spending around 4.5% of GDP on education today, and China spends 6.2%,” she said, adding that India’s national health policy of 2017 called for 2.5% of GDP to be spent on public health, but the actual expenditure has dropped to 1.94%.

About the plight of rural India, Moitra criticised the cutting down of subsidies on food despite inflation. “Between January and December 2024, rural inflation was 5.4%, a full 100 basis points higher than urban inflation,” she stated.

The TMC MP also raised concerns about the National Food Security Act (NFSA), alleging that the government had relied on outdated 2011 census data to determine ration distribution, which is “insufficient”.

Moitra also accused the government of denying an additional 8 crore people, as identified by the E-Shram portal, their rightful food rations. “I am not comfortable with this kind of inequity,” she declared.

Moitra dismissed the government’s growth projections on the broader economic front saying there was a decline in foreign investment and stagnant private sector performance. She slammed the government for slashing corporate taxes, introduced in 2019. “This only benefits big businesses and failed to stimulate private investment or create jobs,” she said.

She claimed that the government had failed to attract foreign and domestic investors in comparison to countries like the U.S., Europe, and Singapore.

Moitra concluded her speech by condemning the Finance Bill as “a testament to the government’s economic vision”, declaring her opposition to the bill due to its punitive impact on wealth creators and its unchecked surveillance powers. “I oppose the bill because it taxes wealth creators, ignores the poor, and empowers the government with unchecked powers of intrusion,” she said.