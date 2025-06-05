ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC MP Mahua Moitra Marries BJD's Pinaki Misra In Germany, Say Reports

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has tied the knot to advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra this week in Germany.

File photo of TMC MP Mahua Moitra (IANS)
By PTI

Published : June 5, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra got married to advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra this week in Germany according to reports.

According to reports, Moitra (50) and Misra (65), got married in Germany on June 3. No official statement has been issued either by Moitra or Misra on the wedding. Some TMC MPs who were contacted said they were not aware of the details.

Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term. She earlier served a term as a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state. She was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Misra, a leader from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and has served as an MP from Puri for four terms.

