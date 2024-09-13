ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC MP Mahua Moitra Lodges Complaint With Lokpal Against SEBI chief

author img

By PTI

Published : 7 hours ago

Both electronically and in physical form, a complaint has been filed with the Lokpal against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri by TMC MP Mohua Mahua Moitra alleging "quid pro quo arrangements which potentially threaten national interests". The TMC earlier demanded that the SEBI chairperson should be suspended.

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch
SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (ANI)

Kolkata: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday lodged a complaint with the Lokpal against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch alleging "quid pro quo arrangements which potentially threaten national interests".

"My LokPal complaint against Ms Puri-Buch has been filed electronically & in physical form. Lokpal must within 30 days refer it to CBI/ED for a preliminary investigation and then a full FIR enquiry. Every single entity involved needs to be summoned & every link investigated," she posted on X.

In a three-page letter, Moitra said as the issue concerns national interests and the interest of the crores of investors, the matter needs to be investigated.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in August alleged that it suspects SEBI's unwillingness to act against the Adani Group may be because its head Madhabi Puri Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate - an allegation slammed by the SEBI head as "baseless" while Adani Group said it never had any commercial relations with Buch.

Hindenburg alleged that Buch and her husband had undisclosed investments in obscure offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius, the same entities allegedly used by Vinod Adani, the elder brother of group chairman Gautam Adani, to round-trip funds and inflate stock prices. The TMC had earlier demanded that the SEBI chairperson should be suspended.

Read More

  1. Cong Demands Independent Probe Into Allegations Against SEBI Chief
  2. Hindenburg-Adani Row: Congress Holds Nationwide Protests, Demands SEBI Chief's Resignation, JPC Probe

Kolkata: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday lodged a complaint with the Lokpal against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch alleging "quid pro quo arrangements which potentially threaten national interests".

"My LokPal complaint against Ms Puri-Buch has been filed electronically & in physical form. Lokpal must within 30 days refer it to CBI/ED for a preliminary investigation and then a full FIR enquiry. Every single entity involved needs to be summoned & every link investigated," she posted on X.

In a three-page letter, Moitra said as the issue concerns national interests and the interest of the crores of investors, the matter needs to be investigated.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in August alleged that it suspects SEBI's unwillingness to act against the Adani Group may be because its head Madhabi Puri Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate - an allegation slammed by the SEBI head as "baseless" while Adani Group said it never had any commercial relations with Buch.

Hindenburg alleged that Buch and her husband had undisclosed investments in obscure offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius, the same entities allegedly used by Vinod Adani, the elder brother of group chairman Gautam Adani, to round-trip funds and inflate stock prices. The TMC had earlier demanded that the SEBI chairperson should be suspended.

Read More

  1. Cong Demands Independent Probe Into Allegations Against SEBI Chief
  2. Hindenburg-Adani Row: Congress Holds Nationwide Protests, Demands SEBI Chief's Resignation, JPC Probe

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SEBI CHAIRPERSON MADHABI PURILOKPALHINDENBURGCBITMC MP MAHUA MOITRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.