A Month After Pahalgam Attack, TMC MP Delegation On Kashmir Visit

Srinagar: A month after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists resulting in the killing of 26 of them followed by a four-day armed conflict between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, a five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress arrived in Kashmir on a 'sympathy' tour to the shelling-hit areas of Line of Control where several civilians were killed and houses destroyed.

The five-member delegation of MPs from West Bengal, which arrived in Kashmir on Wednesday evening, comprises former journalist and Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose, MPs Derek O'Brien, Nadimul Haque, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur. During a two-day visit, which begins on Thursday, they will travel to Poonch and Rajouri on May 23.

"It is the journey of empathy, solidarity and sympathy. The border villages of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered the most due to the Pakistan shelling, and the sufferings of the border villages, where lives and livelihoods have been lost, have been ignored by the mainstream media. No one is talking about Poonch and Rajouri's suffering," Ghose told media persons in Srinagar after the delegation met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence at Gupkar.

"We have come to tell the people of these border villages that we stand with you and we will bring your plight to notice in the mainstream media. We will work towards rebuilding your life," she said.

The delegation will visit the Poonch, Rajouri and LoC areas in Kupwara, which were severely hit by the shelling from across the ceasefire line after May 7, when India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the killings of 25 tourists and a local pony operator in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22.

Ghose said the visit of the TMC MPs “reflects our commitment to an inclusive India in which every citizen's needs are taken care of” and demanded that the shelling-hit villages must get the relief, attention and rehabilitation that "they deserve".

Before the TMC delegation, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, LG Manoj Sinha and politicians from all mainstream parties visited the shelling-hit people on LoC. The Jammu and Kashmir elected government has announced rehabilitation for the victims, while the LG Sinha announced jobs for the next of kin of the victims who were killed in shelling.