Derek O'Brien, 8 TMC Leaders Granted Bail Over 2024 ECI Protest

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday granted bail to nine Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Mohammad Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghosh, Arpita Ghosh, Shantanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Sudip Raha, in connection with a protest outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in Delhi in April 2024.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal has granted bail to the TMC leaders on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on May 21.

The TMC workers, who were exempted from court appearance in the earlier hearing on May 8, were physically present in court today. Another TMC leader, Vivek Gupta, attended the court proceedings via video conferencing. Gupta was granted bail by the court on April 30.

Earlier on April 21, the court had issued summons to 10 TMC leaders taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed against them by the Delhi Police related to the protest outside ECI office on April 8, 2024. TMC leaders had reportedly protested with banners and posters. Delhi Police had lodged complaint under sections 188, 145 and 34 of the IPC and alleged that the protest was held without permission, violating section 144 of the CrPC.

The TMC leaders had held a demonstration demanding removal of the heads of CBI, ED, NIA and Income Tax Department, alleging that the four agencies worked under the pressure of the ruling BJP government during the 2024 general elections. The TMC leaders had said they had started the protest after submitting a memorandum regarding their demands to all the commissioners of the Election Commission.