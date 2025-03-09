TMC Leader Shot At, One Hurt In Late Evening Firing At Kolkata Suburb

Belgharia: The recent reshuffle at the commssionerate failed to deter the shootouts in the Barrckpore insuatrial beal as miscreants fired a volley of bullets on Saturday night in which two Trinmool leaders were injured. The incident has sent shockwaves through South Basudebpur.

The wounded have been identified as Bikash Singha, who sustained bullet wounds in the chest and abdomen, and Santu Das, who suffered wounds in the waist. Singha has been admitted to the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical. Das was taken to Sagore Dutta Medical College in Kamarhati.

Anupam Singh, DC (South) of Barrackpore Commisionerate, visited the spot at night and spoke to the witness for a statement. The Belgharia Police are looking into whether this was due to a political rivalry or a personal feud.

It is learnt that Singh went to the Texmaco workshop from his Belgharia house that evening, where he is the general secretary of Trinamool Workers Union. He went to a tea stall from there. Das, a resident of Agarpara, took his wife to a doctor in South Basudebpur of Belgharia and went to the same tea stall where Sinha was sitting.

At 8.45 pm, three bike-borne assailants indiscriminately fired at Singha, and Das was also shot. The assailants sped away towards Agarpara through Usumpur Batatala, the eyewitness said. All of them were wearing helmets, they added.

Sinnha was first rushed to a private hospital in Belghria but was later shifted to RG Kar after her condition deteriorated. A surgery was performed on him at midnight. But he is still not out of danger, doctors said. However, Das is stated to be stable.

"We came to see a doctor and was having tea outside a stall when all of a sudden three bike-borne persons started firing. We didn't know any of them, and one of them was running past us closely when my husband was shot in the waist," Riya Karmakar Das, wife of Santu, said.

"More than two rounds have been fired in which two were injured. Santu Das had a close shave, but Bikas Sinha was shot in the abdomen. We have been trying to identify the assailants from the CCTV footage. A bike has been recovered from the spot, and it is being seen whether it belongs to the assailants," DC Singha said.