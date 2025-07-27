ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC Initiates Administrative And Political Measures To Tackle Bengali Migrant Crisis

Kolkata: The West Bengal government and the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) have got down to tackling the scenario emerging from the reports of Bengali-speaking migrant labour being detained and harassed in many states. The reports have triggered outrage back home, compelling the state government and the ruling party to take an initiative at both the political as well as administrative levels.

This is at a time when the state is heading towards a state assembly poll, and every development is being deciphered through the political prism.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has upped the ante on the issue of illegal Bangladesh immigrants and Rohingyas.

According to PTI, the government, in a ‘coordinated and calibrated’ approach, has rolled out a WhatsApp-only helpline besides reactivating the district-level migrant welfare cells. The TMC cadres at the grassroots have been directed to act as first responders and grievance redressal units in the districts that have a high rate of emigration to other states.

"The approach is two-pronged. On one hand, the government has launched helplines and activated its administrative machinery to contact officials in other states, while on the other, the party has established multi-layered coordination teams, ranging from the grassroots to the district levels. Our workers are constantly in touch with families of migrants, especially in high migration zones," said senior TMC leader and state minister Manas Bhunia.

There have been reports of profiling of Bengali labourers along with their detention and forced deportation in various states, including Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh.

The WhatsApp helpline launched by the West Bengal Police on Friday facilitates lodging of text complaints by family members of distressed migrants mentioning the latter’s name, location and nature of the problem being faced.

Police officers say that quite often the families back home are unaware of whom to approach. The helpline offers an avenue of verified reporting that can be taken up with the authorities of the state concerned. Special emphasis is being laid on publicising the helpline.

At the party level, the TMC has galvanized its workers in districts with higher rates of emigration. These include Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Birbhum, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas.

The party machinery has been directed to set up migrant tracking cells right up to the municipal ward, block and panchayat levels. This operation is being supervised by the elected representatives of the party and senior leaders at the local level.

With a ward, panchayat and a local party member, this force has been asked to verify the details of the labourer concerned and take it up with the local Police and block-level officials.