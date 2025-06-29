TMC Infighting Over Gang Rape: Kalyan Banerjee Calls Mahua Moitra A ‘Home Breaker’, Denies Misogyny Allegations

Serampore: Two TMC MPs, Mahua Maitra and Kalyan Banerjee, are in a war of words over their comments on the Kasba college girl gang rape incident. Mahua had slammed the Serampore MP's comments on the gang rape of a law student as misogynistic. However, Kalyan responded by saying in a sarcastic tone that he is never a misogynist. Rather, he respects all women. However, the only woman he hates is Mahua Maitra. Not stopping here, Kalyan took up the issue of the Krishnanagar MP's marriage and called her a real misogynist.

The incident began with Kalyan Banerjee's comments on the Kasba College gang rape. Questioning the mentality of men, he attacked a section of the ruling party's student body leadership. However, the party did not agree with his comments. The Trinamool Congress's social media post clearly states that the statements made by Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra on the Kasba incident are their personal opinions. The party does not agree with it.

Tagging that post, Krishnanagar MP Mahua Maitra has called Kalyan and Madan misogynists in a post. She wrote, "Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them."

Kalyan has now openly hit back at Mahua’s remark, turning the disagreement into a public spat, and said, "A woman who breaks another woman's 40-year marriage and marries a 65-year-old man is a misogynist." Kalyan Banerjee, while on his way to a party programme in Serampore, unabashedly targeted another party MP in response to a question from journalists.

He said, "I am not a misogynist, I hate only one woman, that is Mahua Maitra. My first question is, did she return to India after her one-and-a-half-month honeymoon? Immediately, she started following me as soon as she returned to India! I am not a misogynist; I speak the most for women. Mahua Maitra is so misogynistic that she does not allow any good female leader to stand in her parliamentary constituency in Krishnanagar. You are calling me a misogynist! You broke a 40-year marriage of a man and left that wife behind, and then got married again. So you hit a woman in the chest for your interests. So am I a misogynist? And what are you? You hurt another woman for your interests.”

The MP from Serampore got agitated and said, “She entered politics in Krishnanagar as a close associate of Rahul Gandhi, around 2011. She became an MLA during the golden days of the Trinamool Congress, and later, an MP. Now she is completely monopolising the MP seat.

I do not consider a woman who breaks another woman’s family and marries a 65-year-old man to be a sane or respectable person. And I certainly don’t need a lesson on misogyny from her.”

Kalyan Banerjee further said, "On the day of the chariot, I was going out to worship Lord Jagannath, when journalists surrounded me and asked me questions. At that time, I did not know anything about the incident. I answered the question. But now, I see that the incident is more tragic. It is the responsibility of a political colleague to give his colleague security, trust and confidence. In return, if a political colleague rapes his colleague, it is unacceptable. Whatever anyone tells me, I cannot accept it from my heart. Only the men in the political party will provide security to women. If instead the protector becomes the devourer, then how will it be? And I will protest against it. If I am condemned for it, I have no problem with it."

Pointing his finger at the college student leadership again, Kalyan said, "This is a degradation of society. I have no problem with them criticising me. I have been in politics for so many years, and I have never heard of such things. These incidents have not happened in our party before. Why are they happening now? The college is open till four. Why will that college be open till six? If there is work, then go to the party office and do it; there are many seniors there. This is not good for our party."

Read more: South Kolkata: Law College Student Gangraped On Campus; Criminal Lawyer, Seniors Arrested