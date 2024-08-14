ETV Bharat / bharat

'He Should Cross-Check Facts': TMC Hits Out At Rahul For Remarks Over Kolkata Medic's Rape-Murder

Kolkata: The TMC on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor here, contending that he should keep in mind the dismal track record of women's safety during previous Congress governments at the Centre.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had earlier in the day said the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions for the hospital and the local administration.

The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata, said the former Congress president, adding there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women with the revelations about the manner of the cruel and inhuman act against her.

"The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration," Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi. Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh dubbed the allegations as baseless.