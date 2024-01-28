TMC flays Nitish for frequent 'political somersaults'

Kolkata: The TMC on Sunday slammed JD(U) president Nitish Kumar for his repeated political somersaults after he dumped the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, and asserted that people will respond fittingly to such opportunism. Kumar resigned as Bihar chief minister earlier in the day, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' he had joined less than 18 months ago and in the opposition bloc INDIA.

"Nitish Kumar is known for his political somersaults at regular intervals. It is unfortunate that he has decided to quit the opposition grouping INDIA and is likely to join the NDA. The people will give a befitting reply to such political opportunism," Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said.

An NDA ally since the 1990s, Kumar had quit the coalition in August 2022, suspecting the BJP of trying to engineer a split in the JD(U). He then formed a new government with a multi-party coalition, which included the RJD, Congress and three Left parties. Asked about the impact of JD(U)'s exit from the bloc, Roy said it does not come as a jolt for the alliance.

"It is not good politically if an ally leaves you. But, such things do happen in politics, people come and go. So, it is not a jolt," he said. Another TMC leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, expressed concerns over Kumar's political reliability. "TMC was always apprehensive of his credibility because of his history of somersaults. But, the Congress considered Kumar to be a very credible partner," the leader remarked.

Echoing a similar sentiment, TMC minister Firhad Hakim exuded confidence in the opposition blocs' ability to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"People are watching everything. If you try to disregard the people's mandate because of your own political opportunism, you will get a befitting reply in a democracy. Mamata Banerjee is one of the architects of the opposition alliance, and it will defeat the BJP in the Parliamentary elections," Hakim asserted.

Banerjee, the TMC supremo and chief minister of West Bengal, had recently announced that her party will go solo in Bengal, amid an impasse over seat-sharing with the Congress.