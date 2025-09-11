ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC Downplays Cross-Voting Murmurs In VP poll; Says More Important Numbers Like PM Not Answering In Parl From 4,117 Days

New Delhi: Amid reports of cross-voting in the vice presidential poll, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said on Thursday that instead of focusing on "15 votes here and there", the government should count the 15 days since the US imposed 50 per cent tariff on India, 862 days since violence started in Manipur, and 1,282 days of MGNREGA funds being stopped for West Bengal.

His remarks come after C P Radhakrishnan scored a bigger-than-expected margin in the vice presidential poll, with BJP leaders claiming he drew support even from the rival camp. The extent of his victory margin came as a setback to the Opposition, which had claimed all its 315 MPs remained united in the election and voted for Suderashan Reddy, their joint candidate.

"It has been 15 days since the US imposed a 50% tariff on India, 862 days since violence started in Manipur, 967 days of JP Nadda overstaying as BJP president, 1,282 days of MGNREGA funds being stopped for West Bengal, 2,278 days of not having a Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha, and 4,117 since the prime minister answered a question in Lok Sabha," O'Brien told reporters here.

"These are the important numbers for which the Modi government needs to be held accountable. Fifteen votes here or there is not a figure which needs to be top of mind," the TMC Rajya Sabha Leader said.

Radhakrishnan was elected the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday, bagging 452 votes against Opposition nominee and former Supreme Court judge Reddy's 300 votes, amid indications of cross-voting in his favour.