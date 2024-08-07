ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC Demands Bharat Ratna Or Rajya Sabha Seat For Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 7, 2024, 8:49 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event on Wednesday after she advanced to the finals by defeating Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba 5-0 in the semifinals.

TMC Demands Bharat Ratna Or Rajya Sabha Seat For Wrestler Vinesh Phogat
File Photo of Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Getty Images)

Kolkata: The TMC on Wednesday demanded Bharat Ratna or a President-nominated Rajya Sabha seat for ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Olympics, acknowledging the extraordinary mettle she has demonstrated.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight by 100 grams ahead of her women's 50 kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu described the setback as painful but said Phogat is a champion among champions for the more than 1.4 billion people of India and the nation's pride.

"The GOVERNMENT and OPPOSITION should find a way to form a consensus and either award VINESH PHOGAT the BHARAT RATNA or nominate her to a President-nominated RS seat, acknowledging the extraordinary mettle she has demonstrated. This is the least we can do for her, considering the immense struggle she has faced. No medal can fully reflect her true mettle," TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee posted on X.

The TMC shared a video on social media of Phogat's role in the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

"@Phogat_Vinesh, words can't measure up to the incredible feat you've accomplished through sheer willpower & perseverance. You've brought smiles to the faces of 140 crore Indians. You are, and will always be a true FIGHTER! We stand with you. Our entire nation stands with you!" it posted on X.

Read More

  1. Heartbreak For Vinesh Phogat: Ace Indian Wrestler Disqualified From Paris Olympics For Being Overweight
  2. LIVE Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Live: Opposition MPs Criticise Government For Money Spent On Vinesh Phogat's Training

