TMC Accuses Amit Shah Of Violating MCC Ahead Of Bengal Bypolls, Urges EC To Issue Show-Cause Notice

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of violating the model code of conduct during his recent visit to West Bengal and urged the Election Commission to initiate action against him for "making political comments at an official function" in the state ahead of the November 13 bypolls.

The ruling party in the state also appealed to the EC to issue a show-cause notice to the BJP leader and sought direction from the poll panel to restrain him from making "political comments" at official functions in the bypoll-bound districts.

“We seek your urgent attention regarding a serious breach of the model code of conduct by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which took place during the inauguration event of the integrated check post, passenger terminal and Maitri Dwar at Petrapole in North 24 Parganas,” the TMC alleged.

The party called upon the chief electoral officer (CEO) to "issue a show-cause notice" to Shah for alleged violation of the model code conduct. The TMC sought "appropriate directions/orders to stakeholders concerned to further restrain Shah and the BJP leaders from violating the MCC guidelines ahead of the bye-elections".

"Despite the directives categorically stating that the scope of reference covers the administrative districts of the poll-bound constituencies of Haroa and Naihati which fall under North 24 Parganas, Shah chose to make politically coloured remarks at the official event in Petrapole, North 24 Parganas, on October 27.

"The politically charged remarks – calling for a ‘parivartan’ in 2026 – were in no way connected to the event in question," the TMC claimed. Shah inaugurated a new passenger terminal building and a cargo gate 'Maitri Dwar' at Petrapole land port bordering Bangladesh on Sunday and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of West Bengal.

"Bring in change in West Bengal in 2026. (We) will put an end to infiltration and ensure peace in the state", Shah had said. The next assembly elections in the state are due in 2026. Six assembly constituencies in the state will go for bypolls on November 1.

These six constituencies are Sitai in Cooch Behar district, Madarihat in Alipurduar, Naihati and Haroa in North 24 Parganas, Medinipur in West Medinipur and Taldangra in Bankura. These bypolls will be held due to the resignations of sitting MLAs following their victories in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.