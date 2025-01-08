Tirupati: Six Devotees Died In Multiple Stampedes At Ticket Issuing Counters; Many Others Injured

Tirupati: At the Sarvadarshan token issuing centres in Tirupati, scuffles broke out between devotees at three places. A woman devotee from Salem, Tamil Nadu, died in the stampede that took place in the queue at Srinivasam counter. Stampedes also broke out at two other counters when the devotees pushed each other while entering the queues at the token issuing centres. In all, six devotees died and five of them were stated to be women.

Four others were injured in another stampede at the token issuing centre located at Bairagipatteda Ramanaidu School. They were taken to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. Three of them died while receiving treatment there. Also, another stampede took place at the token issuance centre located at Satyanarayanapuram. As of now, about 20 devotees were receiving treatment at Ruia Hospital and nine others at SVIMS.

Stampedes at ticket issuing countres in Tirupati. (ETV Bharat)

On the 10th, 11th and 12th of this month, Vaikunthadwara Sarvadarshan tokens are being issued. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced that tokens will be issued from 5 am on Thursday. For these, devotees lined up at the token issuing centres from Wednesday evening.

Devotees angry: Meanwhile, the staff made the devotees wait in the park instead of gathering on the roads for Vaikunthadwara Sarva Darshan tokens. Devotees were let into the queue lines from Padmavati Park. A scuffle suddenly broke out while the devotees were being let into the queue lines. A scuffle broke out as security was not arranged at the token issuance centres. Devotees are expressing anger that the arrangements were not made properly. Sheds were erected at Vishnu Nivasam and Bhudevi Complex for the waiting devotees.

Devotees from different states: Meanwhile, TTD has made arrangements for the issuance of Vaikuntha Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens on the 10th, 11th and 12th of this month. TTD officials will issue 1.2 lakh tokens in 3 days at the rate of 40,000 per day. With this, devotees have flocked in large numbers for Vaikuntha Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens. After TTD announced that the darshan tickets will be issued at 5 am on Thursday, devotees from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telugu states as well as locals of Tirupati arrived at the token issuing centres in huge numbers. Devotees have been waiting since evening at the token issuance centres.

The TTD has already announced that 1.20 lakh tokens will be issued for the three days. Tickets will be issued at the Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Ramachandra Pushkarani, Alipiri Bhudevi Complex, Emaar Pally ZP High School, Bairagipatteda Ramanaidu High School, Satyanarayana Puram ZP High School and Indira Maidan centres.