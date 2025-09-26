ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirupati Prasadam Row: SC Puts On Hold Andhra Pradesh HC Order Against CBI Director

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold an order passed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which observed that the CBI had acted in violation of the apex court's directions while carrying out a probe into "adulterated ghee" being used to prepare prasadam (religious offerings) at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Andhra Pradesh.

The high court had observed that the CBI director had violated the apex court’s directions by appointing an officer outside the SIT to probe the allegations. A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was hearing a plea by the CBI director against the High Court's order.

The bench, also comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, orally observed that there was nothing wrong with the SIT delegating the investigation to another officer, when the entire probe was being monitored by the CBI Director. "If SIT wants to appoint a particular officer, what is wrong with that?" asked the bench.

A counsel, representing the party who approached the High Court, who is the respondent in the plea filed by CBI, contended before the bench that the apex court's order had specified that the SIT should comprise two officers from CBI, two officers from state police, and one senior officer from the Food Safety And Standards Authority Of India (FSSAI). The counsel stressed that it is clear that nobody else can be included.

"Whether the SIT has done away with the supervision of the investigation? It is only appointing an investigating officer, who is working within their control," CJI Gavai observed.