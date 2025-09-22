ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirupati Prasadam Row: SC Agrees To Examine Plea By CBI Director Against HC Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on September 26, a plea against an order of the high court, which said the CBI had acted in violation of apex court's directions while carrying out a probe into "adulterated ghee" being used to prepare prasadam (religious offerings) at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Andhra Pradesh.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI director, requested the bench to hear the matter on September 26 instead of September 29. “How much time will it take?” the CJI asked. Mehta contended that it is a very short matter and it would not take more than five minutes. The CJI said there were several matters on September 26. Mehta requested the bench to list the matter on Friday. “Ok … list it on Friday,” the CJI said.