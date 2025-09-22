Tirupati Prasadam Row: SC Agrees To Examine Plea By CBI Director Against HC Order
A bench led by CJI Gavai agreed to hear the matter on September 26 on Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's request.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on September 26, a plea against an order of the high court, which said the CBI had acted in violation of apex court's directions while carrying out a probe into "adulterated ghee" being used to prepare prasadam (religious offerings) at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Andhra Pradesh.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI director, requested the bench to hear the matter on September 26 instead of September 29. “How much time will it take?” the CJI asked. Mehta contended that it is a very short matter and it would not take more than five minutes. The CJI said there were several matters on September 26. Mehta requested the bench to list the matter on Friday. “Ok … list it on Friday,” the CJI said.
The Andhra Pradesh High Court had held that the CBI director acted contrary to the apex court’s directions by allowing one J Venkat Rao, an officer not formally part of the special investigation team (SIT), to carry out investigation in the case. The high court noted that Rao was not specifically named as one of the state’s representatives in the SIT.
Citing the apex court’s 2024 direction, the high court said the SIT should have consisted of two CBI officers, to be nominated by the director, two officers of Andhra Pradesh Police, to be nominated by the state, and one senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.
The high court passed the order on a plea filed by Kaduru Chinnappanna, who alleged harassment at the hands of Rao.
