Tirupati Man Kills Mother-In-Law For 'Refusing' To Send Wife Back

Naidupeta: A man killed his mother-in-law for allegedly refusing to send her daughter back to her in-laws' house in Naidupeta mandal under Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. Bodeddula Venkayya, the accused, has been arrested, police said.

According to Circle Inspector (CI) Bobby, "The accused, Bodeddula Venkayya, is a native of Pandudur village and works as a driver in Ayyapareddypalem village, where his wife, Swathi, is a resident. They tied the nuptial knot ten years ago and have two daughters."

Around seven to eight years ago, Venkayya reportedly started suffering from a chronic illness, and Swathi has been living with her mother, Chengamma (47), since then due to ongoing disagreements over his illness.

Chengamma (47) and her son-in-law Bodeddula Venkayya. (ETV Bharat)

On Tuesday, Venkayya had a verbal spat with Swathi, following which he called her when Chengamma went to Nellore to visit her younger daughter, Sukanya, and threatened to harm himself. He claimed he would consume pesticide near the Swarnamukhi river embankment in the Rajagopalapuram nursery area.

After learning about it from Swathi, Chengamma rushed to the location from Nellore. Upon reaching there, an argument broke out, and Venkayya allegedly slit her throat with a knife he was carrying, killing her on the spot.

On Wednesday morning, when locals and relatives questioned him, Venkayya confessed to the crime. Police have taken him into custody and are investigating the matter further.