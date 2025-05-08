Tirupati Man Gets Threat Call from Pakistan To Bomb His House

Tirupati: Amid the Indo-Pak flare-ups, a man from Pagadala of the Tirupati district of Tamil Nadu received a call allegedly from Pakistan on Wednesday morning threatening to blow up his house.
Trilok Kumar, a bangle dealer, was riding a two-wheeler when his phone rang. After he attended it, the caller claimed to be a Pakistani official and warned him, "We know what you are doing. Be careful. Otherwise, we will bomb your house and blow it up."
Kumar said the call came from an international number +92 32925 27504. Shockingly, the caller also mentioned the names of his family members, raising further concerns about possible surveillance or data compromise. Trilok immediately dialled the police helpline number 100 to report the incident. Circle inspector Ramkishore responded to his call and took note of the complaint.
Preliminary information suggests the call originated from Pakistan, and further details are expected to emerge following a detailed investigation into the whereabouts of the caller. The local police are treating the matter seriously and are coordinating with cybercrime officials to trace the source and intent behind the call.
Notably, top leaders of Tamil Nadu, led by DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Wednesday welcomed the armed forces for carrying out precision strikes, codenamed Operation Sindoor, on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
In a post on X, Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute."
AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "I commend the Indian Armed Forces for their precise execution of #OperationSindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam attack. Under the vigilant leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru. @narendramodi Avl, justice has been delivered. This decisive action underscores our nation's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding our citizens."
