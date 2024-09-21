ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirupati Laddu Row: FSSAI Officials Collect Samples From AR Dairy in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul

AR Dairy Foods, which was blacklisted by TTD for supplying adulterated ghee to Tirumala temple, was inspected by the FSSAI officials at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu): Allegations of animal fat being mixed into Tirupati laddu have sparked a nationwide controversy. AR Dairy Foods (B) Limited, based in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, is implicated as it supplied ghee to the Tirupati temple. The company had a contract to deliver 8.50 lakh kg of ghee, with 68,000 kg provided in June and July. However, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) cancelled the contract on July 22, citing poor quality and announced plans to blacklist the supplier.

In light of these allegations, AR Dairy Foods has voluntarily sought to clarify the situation. On September 20, the company's quality control department announced its readiness for inspection. They emphasised that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams had tested their ghee products prior to delivery.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Anita, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Government Pollution Control Board, collected wastewater samples from the company. Additionally, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials conducted a thorough inspection at AR Dairy, taking samples of various products, including milk, ghee, paneer, butter, curd, buttermilk and sweets.

The situation intensified when BJP State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam and BJP Business Unit Vice-President Selvakumar raised concerns via social media. They noted that AR Dairy's head Rajasekaran was allegedly linked to the Palani Murugan Temple's management prompting calls for his removal and a shift in suppliers.