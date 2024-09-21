ETV Bharat / bharat

Temple Body Claims Sanctity of Tirupati Laddu 'Restored, Unblemished Now'

Tirupati ( Andhra Pradesh): In the ongoing row over the quality of ghee used in the famous Tirupati 'laddu prasadam', the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) claimed the sanctity of the sacred sweetmeat has been restored.

The TTD, which manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, on the hills of Tirumala, in a social media post on Friday night, said the divinity and purity of Srivari Laddu is "unblemished" now.

"The divinity and purity of Srivari laddu is unblemished now. TTD is committed to protecting the holiness of Laddu Prasadam to the satisfaction of all the devotees," the temple board said in the post.

The temple body managing the super-rich shrine on Friday revealed it has come across sub-standard ghee and the presence of lard in samples tested for quality, echoing claims first made by Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu two days ago.