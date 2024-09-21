ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirupati Laddu Row: Karnataka's Nadini Receives Order For 350 MT Ghee from TTD

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Pure Nadini ghee from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has been used for Tirupati Laddu for 20 years. But last year, the supply was stopped due to price issues. Now, Nandini has again received the order from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to supply ghee and soon the Laddus will have the aroma.

KMF has supplied 5,000 tonnes of ghee to Tirupati temple from 2013-14 to 2021-22. The following year, Nandini ghee was rejected in the tender process due to its high price. According to KMF, 200 metric tons(MT) of ghee, for Rs 306 per kg, was supplied to TTD in 2014-15 followed by 709 MT, for Rs 306 per litre, in 2015-16. The supply ceased from 2016-18.

After resumption in 2018-19, 85 MT of ghee was supplied at Rs 324 per litre and 1,408 MT was shipped at Rs 368 per litre in 2019-20. Again in 2020-21, supply was stopped, followed by the supply of 345 MT at Rs 392 per litre in 2021-22.

In the 2022-23 tender, KMF had fixed the price at Rs 470 per litre in contrast to lower prices quoted by other companies, leading to the rejection of KMF. This year, TTD has placed an order for the supply of 350 MT of Nandini ghee through tender.

KMF President Bhima Naik said, “Our ghee is in demand again. The TTD administration has placed an order for 350 MT of ghee this month. We supply that much ghee from Bengaluru. There is a demand for ghee made from cow milk. That is what we provide through tankers”.

"KMF Nandini is proud to announce that we are once again serving at Tirupati. The essence and purity of #KMFNandini Ghee can be experienced in the world-famous Tirumala Laddu Prasadam. We extend our gratitude to the TTD management for their trust in KMF Nandini," the KMF shared in an X post.

