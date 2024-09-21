ETV Bharat / bharat

New Twist In Tirupati Laddu Row; Previous Governing Body 'Ignored' Warnings

Andhra Pradesh: More shocking details have emerged in the Tirupati Laddu controversy with sources saying that Srivari Laddu Prasadam offered at Tirumala Temple had come under the scanner many times during the five-year rule of the YSR Congress Party government.

The governing body of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), led by its former Executive Officer Dharma Reddy had allegedly received several complaints about the taste, smell, and spoilage of the laddu prasadam previously.

However, none of the concerns were heard by the temple administration or government. Reddy is said to be the YSRCP leader and MLA YS Jagan Reddy’s close associate.

The fresh revelations come days after an investigation by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) found that the ghee used in the prasadam was adulterated with vanaspati, vegetable, and animal fats.

Former TTD governing body chairman YV Subbareddy attempted to justify the actions, stating that 60 kg of pure desi cow ghee was purchased daily from Rajasthan at Rs. 1,667 per kilo.