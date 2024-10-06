Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Raid On Ghee Manufacturing Company In Uttarakhand's Bhagwanpur

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): Food Safety Department officials conducted a raid at Bhole Baba Organic Private Limited, a ghee manufacturing company in Bhagwanpur Industrial Area, Haridwar district, on Sunday. The team found that no ghee was being produced at the facility during their visit. This investigation is connected to concerns about adulterated ghee supplied for the making of laddus at the Tirupati Balaji temple.

There has been significant discussion nationwide regarding the quality of ghee supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), with allegations of it being mixed with animal fats. Experts traced some of this ghee back to Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Private Limited in Haridwar.

The Andhra Pradesh Commercial Tax Department has found major irregularities and has reached out to their Uttarakhand counterparts for assistance. Reports indicate that over 70,000 kilograms of ghee were supplied from this factory to Tirupati Balaji Temple during June and July.

During the raid on Sunday, the Food Safety Department officials did not find any employees on the factory premises and no ghee production was taking place. They seized ghee cans and wrappers, but no actual product was available.

District Food Safety Officer Mahimanand Joshi stated that a complaint had been received regarding the possible adulteration of their desi ghee. When officials arrived, workers claimed that the factory hadn’t been producing anything for the past month, and neither the manager nor the operator were available for comment. The Central Investigation Team is looking into the matter and a notice will be sent to the factory operator regarding these findings.

