Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Jagan Writes To PM Modi, Accuses Naidu Of Politicising Issue

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that current CM N. Chandrababu Naidu is spreading false information about the Tirumala Laddu adulteration controversy.

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Modi alleging that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is spreading lies on the Tirumala Laddu adulteration issue. He alleged that the controversy was brought to the fore to cover up the failures of governance. The letter stated that Chandrababu is degrading the reputation of TTD for politics.

In the letter, Jagan claimed that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) did not use the ghee that arrived in Tirumala on July 12 to make laddus. He argued that Naidu's actions are damaging the reputation of TTD and emphasised that sensitive issues should not be exploited for political gain.

During a media conference two days prior, Jagan criticised BJP leaders, questioning their knowledge of TTD's procedures and whether senior members of the party were adequately informed about the matter. He questioned the BJP’s commitment to Hindu interests, asking if it’s right to run a misleading campaign like this.

