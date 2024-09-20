Tirupati Laddu Adulteration: Panel To Be Set Up To Address Issue, Says TTD EO

Tirumala (Tirupati): The issue of adulteration in the revered Tirumala Srivari Mahaprasadam laddus has sparked significant concern nationwide. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanama (TTD) Executive Officer Shyamala Rao has responded to the growing complaints regarding the quality of the famed laddus.

Shyamala Rao revealed that TTD employees also expressed dissatisfaction with the laddus' quality, emphasising that high-quality ghee is essential for maintaining the standards of the sweet offering. "We informed the supplier that the ghee being used was of poor quality," he stated.

In a candid assessment, Shyamala Rao acknowledged the absence of a dedicated laboratory for testing ghee quality at TTD, noting that previous quality checks relied on external laboratories. "A kilogram of ghee was supplied at an unsustainably low price of Rs 411, making it impossible to ensure quality at that rate. Following our warnings, suppliers have begun to improve their offerings," he added.

"The situation escalated when TTD sent samples of ghee to 10 laboratories, including the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Anand, Gujarat, for quality analysis on July 6. Initial reports indicated significant adulteration, with findings showing that the ghee scored only 20 out of 100 on the quality scale. The NDDB confirmed that animal fat had been mixed with the ghee supplied by AR Foods of Tamil Nadu," he said.

In light of these findings, TTD has initiated corrective measures, forming a committee to address the issue and prevent future occurrences, he disclosed. "This marks the first time in TTD's history that ghee has undergone adulteration testing," concluded Rao.

