Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Controversy Ignites Nationwide Outrage; Union Ministers Cry Foul

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Srivari Mahaprasadam Laddu adulteration controversy is causing significant upheaval across the country. Union Minister of State for Labour Shobha Karandlaje has expressed her outrage, claiming that under the then Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led government, images of Goddess Padmavati and Lord Venkateshwara have been removed from Tirumala colleges and replaced with non-Hindu symbols. She accused the administration of appointing a non-Hindu as the Board Chairman and alleged that animal fats were mixed into the sacred offerings.

Union Minister for Food Prahlad Joshi also weighed in, emphasising the seriousness of the allegations. He called for a thorough investigation into the claims of adulteration in the laddus, insisting that those responsible should face consequences.

Union Minister for Health JP Nadda addressed the issue, stating that he had spoken with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to request a comprehensive report on the Tirupati laddu adulteration. He assured that the Centre would investigate the matter and take necessary action.

TDP official spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy claimed that during the previous government, fish oil and oils derived from beef and lard were mixed into the ghee used for making the Srivari laddus. He referenced results from Gujarat's NDDB Calf Lab as evidence, asserting that this has deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees.

Additionally, former TTD governing body member OV Ramana accused the Alpha Company of supplying substandard ghee mixed with chemicals for the laddus. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighting the use of adulterated ghee during the previous regime has caused immense distress among devotees. He warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Bandi Sanjay condemned the adulteration of ghee as an unforgivable crime. He alleged that this situation arose from entrusting the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to individuals from other religions. He stated that a thorough investigation by the CBI would uncover the truth. In his letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Bandi Sanjay emphasised the need for immediate and strict action against those responsible.

As the investigation unfolds, the demand for accountability continues to grow, with leaders from various political factions rallying around the need to protect the sanctity of Tirumala's offerings.

