ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Allegations: Ex-TTD Chairman, Subramanian Swamy Move SC

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of raging controversy of the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus, ex-TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy has moved the Supreme Court seeking independent investigation by a court-monitored committee, or by a retired judge of the apex court, along with domain experts, into the allegations of adulteration of the laddus.

The plea, by ex-chairman of the Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and a member of Rajya Sabha, has also called for an interim relief in the form of a detailed forensic report on the source and quality of the ghee and a temporary gag order on publicising the issue to protect devotees' sentiments. According to Reddy’s lawyer, these measures aim to ensure transparency and address public concerns fairly. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the state has circulated a laboratory report to back its claim.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has also moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

Swamy has sought a direction to the Andhra Pradesh government to file a detailed report on the source and sampling of the ghee used for making the laddus, and also sought an interim direction to obtain a detailed forensic report from the authorities concerned.