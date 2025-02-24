ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirupati Hospital Registers 12 GBS Cases

Tirupati: About a dozen patients diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) are currently undergoing treatment at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati, raising concerns across the joint Rayalaseema, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, and surrounding districts.

In February alone, 17 suspected patients of GBS were admitted to the neurology department of the institute. While five of them have been discharged after their recuperation, 12 remain under treatment. The cases have been reported from Tirupati, Chittoor, YSR, Annamayya, Anantapur, and Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore districts.

However, the medical staff of SVIMS have assured that there is no cause for alarm. "GBS cases have been reported here for the past 20 years and our team is equipped to handle them," a hospital official said.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder where the body's immune system attacks the nerves, often leading to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. The exact cause is unknown, but it can sometimes follow infections.