Tirupati Hospital Registers 12 GBS Cases

In February alone, 17 suspected patients of GBS were admitted to the neurology department of the institute. Five of them were discharged after their recuperation.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Tirupati: About a dozen patients diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) are currently undergoing treatment at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati, raising concerns across the joint Rayalaseema, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, and surrounding districts.

In February alone, 17 suspected patients of GBS were admitted to the neurology department of the institute. While five of them have been discharged after their recuperation, 12 remain under treatment. The cases have been reported from Tirupati, Chittoor, YSR, Annamayya, Anantapur, and Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore districts.

However, the medical staff of SVIMS have assured that there is no cause for alarm. "GBS cases have been reported here for the past 20 years and our team is equipped to handle them," a hospital official said.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder where the body's immune system attacks the nerves, often leading to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. The exact cause is unknown, but it can sometimes follow infections.

Health officials have advised the public to maintain strict hygiene, ensuring the consumption of fresh food and uncontaminated water to help reduce the risk of infections that could potentially trigger the syndrome.

Recently a GBS was reported at Kurnool Government General Hospital with a 44-year-old woman being diagnosed with the rare nerve disorder.

"We have one patient admitted on February 15—a 44-year-old woman—with symptoms of weakness in the upper and lower limbs. She has been diagnosed with GBS and immunoglobulin treatment is ongoing. Her condition is stable," Venkateswarlu, a doctor at the hospital, said.

In a year, the hospital recorded GBS 58 cases of whom one died. People need not be afraid of this disease, as it is not contagious, the doctors said.

