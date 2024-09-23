ETV Bharat / bharat

Devotees Who Consumed Tirupati Laddu Doing Penance To Cleanse Sin

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

The exposure of animal fat in the making of the Laddu offered as prasadam in TTD temples has shaken the sentiment of devotees. Those who practice Sanatan Dharma and non-vegetarianism are left shell-shocked by the incident. They consider themselves as being part of the sin after consuming the laddu and are performing rituals to atone for it.

Devotees performing rituals with Panchamrita
Devotees performing rituals with Panchamrita (ETV Bharat)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the Tirupati Laddu adulteration row, the number of people doing penance is visible everywhere. The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh is keeping fast in the ritual for atonement. At the same time, in Kashi, the devotees who worship at Tirumala are now doing penance through Panchagavya.

The exposure of animal fat in the making of the Laddu offered as prasadam in TTD temples has shaken the sentiment of devotees.

Those who practice Sanatan Dharma and non-vegetarianism are left shell-shocked by the incident. They consider themselves as being part of the sin after consuming the laddu and are performing rituals to atone for it.

The members of the Joshi family from Varanasi went to Tirupati in July for darshan. They also consumed the prasadam there and also brought it for other family members. Now many other people including the Joshi family are getting the purification done with Panchgavya.

This purification ritual is performed by the priests of Raj Rajeshwari temple near Vishwanath temple premises. The Panchamrit is prepared with cow dung, cow urine, milk, curd and ghee. The devotees are offered the Panchamrit after the ritual.

Priests of Kashi said, “God forgives the devotee for any unintentional mistake. In such a situation, instead of feeling guilty, it is better to correct that mistake purify yourself and ask for forgiveness from God. This is the reason why the priests and pandits here are trying to free the devotees who consumed the fat-induced prasadam in Tirupati from this sin by conducting this ritual free of cost”.

Read More:

  1. Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Allegations: Ex-TTD Chairman, Subramanian Swamy Move SC
  2. "Will Decide Soon Whether To Contest Alone Or With An Alliance": LJP (RV) President Chirag Paswan On Jharkhand Polls

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the Tirupati Laddu adulteration row, the number of people doing penance is visible everywhere. The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh is keeping fast in the ritual for atonement. At the same time, in Kashi, the devotees who worship at Tirumala are now doing penance through Panchagavya.

The exposure of animal fat in the making of the Laddu offered as prasadam in TTD temples has shaken the sentiment of devotees.

Those who practice Sanatan Dharma and non-vegetarianism are left shell-shocked by the incident. They consider themselves as being part of the sin after consuming the laddu and are performing rituals to atone for it.

The members of the Joshi family from Varanasi went to Tirupati in July for darshan. They also consumed the prasadam there and also brought it for other family members. Now many other people including the Joshi family are getting the purification done with Panchgavya.

This purification ritual is performed by the priests of Raj Rajeshwari temple near Vishwanath temple premises. The Panchamrit is prepared with cow dung, cow urine, milk, curd and ghee. The devotees are offered the Panchamrit after the ritual.

Priests of Kashi said, “God forgives the devotee for any unintentional mistake. In such a situation, instead of feeling guilty, it is better to correct that mistake purify yourself and ask for forgiveness from God. This is the reason why the priests and pandits here are trying to free the devotees who consumed the fat-induced prasadam in Tirupati from this sin by conducting this ritual free of cost”.

Read More:

  1. Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Allegations: Ex-TTD Chairman, Subramanian Swamy Move SC
  2. "Will Decide Soon Whether To Contest Alone Or With An Alliance": LJP (RV) President Chirag Paswan On Jharkhand Polls

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIRUPATI LADDU ROWFOOD ADULTERATIONTIRUMALA TIRUPATI DEVASTHANAMSTTD DEVOTEES ATONE FOR LADDUTTD DEVOTEES ATONE FOR LADDU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.