Devotees Who Consumed Tirupati Laddu Doing Penance To Cleanse Sin

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the Tirupati Laddu adulteration row, the number of people doing penance is visible everywhere. The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh is keeping fast in the ritual for atonement. At the same time, in Kashi, the devotees who worship at Tirumala are now doing penance through Panchagavya.

The exposure of animal fat in the making of the Laddu offered as prasadam in TTD temples has shaken the sentiment of devotees.

Those who practice Sanatan Dharma and non-vegetarianism are left shell-shocked by the incident. They consider themselves as being part of the sin after consuming the laddu and are performing rituals to atone for it.

The members of the Joshi family from Varanasi went to Tirupati in July for darshan. They also consumed the prasadam there and also brought it for other family members. Now many other people including the Joshi family are getting the purification done with Panchgavya.

This purification ritual is performed by the priests of Raj Rajeshwari temple near Vishwanath temple premises. The Panchamrit is prepared with cow dung, cow urine, milk, curd and ghee. The devotees are offered the Panchamrit after the ritual.

Priests of Kashi said, “God forgives the devotee for any unintentional mistake. In such a situation, instead of feeling guilty, it is better to correct that mistake purify yourself and ask for forgiveness from God. This is the reason why the priests and pandits here are trying to free the devotees who consumed the fat-induced prasadam in Tirupati from this sin by conducting this ritual free of cost”.