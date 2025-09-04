Tirunelveli Woman Gets Power Shock – Receives Power Bill Running Into More Than Rs 1 Crore

Tirunelveli: This was definitely not the case of more the merrier. It was actually an episode that could have made anyone skip a heartbeat.

Thanks to an error in calculating the power consumption bill, a woman who became a widow recently received an electricity bill running into more than Rs 1 crore. It was all an interplay of numbers on the computer screen that had led to this turn of events as the power consumption units ran into lakhs. Thankfully, the bill has been rectified and the woman can heave a sigh of relief.

Seba was married to Mariyappan from the Maruthakulam area near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district. The couple had three children. Mariyappan passed away some time back, leaving behind 43-year-old Seba and the three daughters.

The family lives at the house of Seba’s father in Maruthakulam and is employed at a local Anganwadi centre. On Wednesday, the employees of the Electricity Department came to her house to note down the meter reading for the month of August, which was required for calculating the electricity charges to be taken from the power consumers.

When they handed over the bill to Seba, she skipped a heartbeat. She was shocked to see that her dues had come to Rs 1,61,31,281. The bill was sent as a text message to her mobile phone.

It was a phenomenal jump from the average Rs 500 that she had been paying for the power consumption of her household. She promptly registered a complaint with the Electricity Board office at Mookakaraipatti.

This led to the Electricity Department workers once again landing at her doorstep on Thursday. They checked the meter reading, and the error was finally discovered and corrected by the officials of the Electricity Department.

Accordingly, Seba now received a bill of Rs 494 only for the power consumed. Assistant Executive Engineer at Nanguneri Asha said, "This problem arose due to a mistake made while calculating the electricity bill. When our employee took the reading at Seba's house, the correct rate was shown as 14109 KWH, but when he uploaded it on the computer, he mistakenly fed it as 1410907 KWH. Because a two-digit number was added, the electricity bill showed that lakhs of units of electricity were consumed.”

She related that as soon as the complaint was received, a letter was sent to the Executive Engineer through the Assistant Engineer, and the problem was immediately resolved.

