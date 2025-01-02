Tirumala Vigilance Officer Under Fire For Misusing Lost Valuables Of Devotees

Tirumala: In a shocking case of misconduct, it has come to light that an officer entrusted with safeguarding the lost valuables of devotees at Tirumala, allegedly misused his authority during the YSRCP rule. Vigilance investigations revealed that valuables left by devotees or seized from thieves were misappropriated under the watch of Command Control Vigilance Inspector (VI), Sivashankar, in 2023.

The Command Control Department plays a critical role in Tirumala, where devotees often misplace jewellery, cash and other belongings. Typically, these items are retrieved by officers, recorded and returned to their rightful owners upon verification. However, Sivashankar reportedly exploited this system, with vigilance reports unearthing a disturbing pattern of irregularities.

Investigation Findings

Vigilance Security Officer Padmanabhan's report has accused Sivashankar of failing to maintain proper records of retrieved items. It alleged that cell phones and Bluetooth devices of devotees were used by staff under Sivashankar's instructions. Gold and silver ornaments were either deposited in the Srivari Hundi without proper documentation or omitted from CCTV records altogether. The report further alleged that Sivashankar had turned a blind eye to these violations by temple staffers, encouraging them to misuse funds and valuables. It was also found that money seized from thieves was used for office expenses such as food and laddu prasadam.

Staff Confessions

Testimonials by staffers shed further light on the extent of the malpractice. Shankaraiah, who is posted in Sector 4, claimed that cash seized from culprits was regularly used for office expenditures including tea and tickets on Sivashankar's orders. Another staffer Nagaraju, who has been rendering service for 13 years, said seized electronic devices were used by that staff without proper registration. He recounted that handing over of a recovered iPhone to Sivashankar who palmed off it to a colleague instead of registering it. CCTV operator Ramesh Babu said details of missing items were often omitted from official records.

Token Action Sparks Outrage

Despite the gravity of these allegations, the government and senior officials took only perfunctory actions. Sivashankar was merely shunted to the state police department, avoiding suspension or a formal investigation. This leniency has sparked public outrage with many demanding that the coalition government revisit the vigilance report and initiate stringent action against the tainted officer.