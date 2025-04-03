ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirumala To Get Base Camp At Alipiri To Accommodate 25,000 Devotees; 35-Acre Facility, Eco-Friendly Transport Planned

A 35-acre base camp in Alipiri will house 25,000 pilgrims, easing congestion. Electric buses will ensure pollution-free transport, enhancing the pilgrimage experience.

A 35-acre base camp in Alipiri will house 25,000 pilgrims, easing congestion. Electric buses will ensure pollution-free transport, enhancing the pilgrimage experience.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 1:23 PM IST

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will set up a base camp at Alipiri, accommodating 25,000 devotees, to ease congestion in Tirumala. The initiative, part of the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) master plan, was discussed in a review meeting in Amravati, where TTD Chairman B R Naidu, Executive Officer (EO) J Shyamala Rao, and Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdhury briefed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu responded positively, paving the way for the project's swift implementation.

The 35 acres on which the base camp will be built were previously allotted to the Oberoi Hotel, Devalok, and MRKR groups but were recently reclaimed by orders from the Chief Minister. With a daily capacity of up to 55,000 worshippers, the facility aims to reduce overcrowding on Tirumala Hill.

As part of the plan, dedicated parking will be developed at Alipiri, with electric buses transporting pilgrims to Tirumala, minimising traffic congestion and pollution. According to the Chief Minister, the base camp must maintain the same sanctity and spiritual ambiance as Tirumala.

The project is aligned with the Tirumala Darshanikaptram (Vision Document) 2047, which outlines 18 key development aspects for Tirumala. Renovating the Rambhageecha, Balaji, and footpaths—and moving them if needed—is also included in the TUDA master plan.

A multinational company has been awarded the Vision Document tender, ensuring strategic development. With infrastructure upgrades and sustainable transport solutions, the base camp is expected to enhance the pilgrimage experience while preserving Tirumala's sanctity.

