TTD To Offer Affordable Quality Food, Approves Rs 71 Crore For Hospital Expansion And Temple Development Plans

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board has announced several key initiatives aimed at improving pilgrim services, temple development, and healthcare facilities, following its board meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan on Tuesday. After the board meeting chaired by BR Naidu, TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao addressed the media and outlined the initiatives. Rao said the board is committed to ensuring quality food is made available to devotees at affordable prices.

Highlighting past shortcomings, Rao revealed that contracts for the Janata canteens had previously been awarded based on revenue generation. However, vendors were found to be overcharging and compromising on food quality. "Going forward, tenders will be awarded only after thorough inspection and assessment of service quality," he assured.

Key Announcements from the Meeting:

Temple Development: Major development works are planned at several temples, including Sri Padmavati in Tiruchanur, Narayanavanam, Kapilatheertham, Nagalapuram, Ontimitta Ramalayam, and Srivari Temple in Amaravati.

Anantavaram Temple: A budget of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the development of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Anantavaram in Tullur mandal.

Annadanam Services: Free meal services at the Ontimitta temple will be further enhanced.

Eco-Friendly Tirumala: An amount of Rs four crore has been granted to the Forest Department over the next four years to increase green cover in Tirumala to 80 per cent.

Healthcare Upgrade: The Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Science (SWIMS) will receive Rs 71 crore in additional funding. 597 new posts have been sanctioned, with a special focus on strengthening neurology and nephrology departments.

Technology and Security: An advanced Israeli-made anti-drone system will be installed to bolster security at Tirumala. A permanent transparent solution for the Srivari Mettu footpath is also under consideration.

Other key decisions include employee promotions, an enhanced VRS package, protection of cows in TTD Shelters, and copyright action against the film DD Next for unauthorised use of TTD content. Trustee Suchitra Ella, Panabaka Lakshmi, Shantaram, Bhanuprakash Reddy, and Additional EO Venkaiak Chowdhury attended the meeting.