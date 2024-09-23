Tirupati Laddu Row: Tirumala Temple Priests, Officials Perform Purification Ritual ‘Shanti Homam’

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Amid a major controversy in Tirumala Temple over the alleged presence of animal fat in Srivari offerings and laddu ghee, a purification ritual known as 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' is being held at the Tirumala temple on Monday.

The ritual started at 6:00 am today at the yagashala of the temple for cleansing and undoing any desecration, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) Shyamala Rao told ETV Bharat.

He said that the Shanti Homam was organized as an atonement for any misdeed of adulteration and to remove anxiety among the devotees.

Rao said that the adulteration of laddus was already eradicated with the sacred ceremonies held in August and that the TTD had already clarified that the administration always buys pure ghee for laddus.

According to him, an 18-member expert panel was set up to determine the purity of ghee and appropriate steps have been taken to instil confidence in the devotees given Tirumala laddu being defiled.

“The adulteration of laddus was already eradicated with the sacred ceremonies held in August. Devotees are advised not to worry as we assure everyone that the administration always purchases pure ghee from recognized companies,” Rao said.

EO said that suitable laboratories were being set up to test the quality of ghee and the process of sending ghee samples to NABL lab has been started, where counterfeit identification will be done.

Rao announced that a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India lab would be set up by the central government in Tirumala.