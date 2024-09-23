ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirupati Laddu Row: Tirumala Temple Priests, Officials Perform Purification Ritual ‘Shanti Homam’

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Priests and officials of Tirumala Temple held a purification ritual known as 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' at the temple on Monday amid a major controversy over the alleged presence of animal fat in Srivari offerings and laddu ghee. The administration said that the four-hour ritual was aimed at cleansing and undoing any desecration of the temple and putting an end to the anxiety among devotees.

Collage of Tirumala Temple model and Laddu Prasadam
Collage of Tirumala Temple model and Laddu Prasadam (ETV Bharat)

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Amid a major controversy in Tirumala Temple over the alleged presence of animal fat in Srivari offerings and laddu ghee, a purification ritual known as 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' is being held at the Tirumala temple on Monday.

The ritual started at 6:00 am today at the yagashala of the temple for cleansing and undoing any desecration, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) Shyamala Rao told ETV Bharat.

He said that the Shanti Homam was organized as an atonement for any misdeed of adulteration and to remove anxiety among the devotees.

Rao said that the adulteration of laddus was already eradicated with the sacred ceremonies held in August and that the TTD had already clarified that the administration always buys pure ghee for laddus.

According to him, an 18-member expert panel was set up to determine the purity of ghee and appropriate steps have been taken to instil confidence in the devotees given Tirumala laddu being defiled.

“The adulteration of laddus was already eradicated with the sacred ceremonies held in August. Devotees are advised not to worry as we assure everyone that the administration always purchases pure ghee from recognized companies,” Rao said.

EO said that suitable laboratories were being set up to test the quality of ghee and the process of sending ghee samples to NABL lab has been started, where counterfeit identification will be done.

Rao announced that a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India lab would be set up by the central government in Tirumala.

Read More:

  1. Laddu Desecration: Shanti Homam at Tirumala to Ward Off 'Evil Effect'; CM Forms SIT, VHP Apex Body Meet
  2. Tirupati Laddu Row: Purohit Samaj Demands Probe Into Prasad Delivered To Kedarnath Temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Amid a major controversy in Tirumala Temple over the alleged presence of animal fat in Srivari offerings and laddu ghee, a purification ritual known as 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' is being held at the Tirumala temple on Monday.

The ritual started at 6:00 am today at the yagashala of the temple for cleansing and undoing any desecration, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) Shyamala Rao told ETV Bharat.

He said that the Shanti Homam was organized as an atonement for any misdeed of adulteration and to remove anxiety among the devotees.

Rao said that the adulteration of laddus was already eradicated with the sacred ceremonies held in August and that the TTD had already clarified that the administration always buys pure ghee for laddus.

According to him, an 18-member expert panel was set up to determine the purity of ghee and appropriate steps have been taken to instil confidence in the devotees given Tirumala laddu being defiled.

“The adulteration of laddus was already eradicated with the sacred ceremonies held in August. Devotees are advised not to worry as we assure everyone that the administration always purchases pure ghee from recognized companies,” Rao said.

EO said that suitable laboratories were being set up to test the quality of ghee and the process of sending ghee samples to NABL lab has been started, where counterfeit identification will be done.

Rao announced that a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India lab would be set up by the central government in Tirumala.

Read More:

  1. Laddu Desecration: Shanti Homam at Tirumala to Ward Off 'Evil Effect'; CM Forms SIT, VHP Apex Body Meet
  2. Tirupati Laddu Row: Purohit Samaj Demands Probe Into Prasad Delivered To Kedarnath Temple

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIRUPATI LADDUSANDHRA PRADESHYSRCPJAGAN REDDYTIRUMALA TEMPLE PURIFICATION RITUAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.