Tirumala Laddu Prasad Row: SIT Quizzes Accused In Adulterated Ghee Case, Will More Skeletons Tumble Out?

Tirupati: Intensifying probe into the alleged supply of adulterated ghee for preparation of sacred Tirumala Srivari laddu of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday interrogated four accused Raju Rajasekaran, Pomil Jain, Vipin Jain, and Apoorva Chavada, on the first day of their custody.

The Tirupati Second Additional Munsif Court had ordered to take the accused into custody, following which the SIT officials handed over the directives to Sub-Jail Superintendent M Gurusekhara Reddy before taking the accused for a medical check-up at Ruia Hospital. After the doctor's examination, all four were taken to the SIT office in Alipiri.

As per sources, the investigation team questioned on the documents seized from dairies and residences in Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, along with insights from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Procurement Department. The accused were quizzed separately to gather information on several key points, including:

Role of Bholebaba Dairy's directors and its milk procurement process

Quality control measures in ghee production

Key figures behind previous ghee supplies to Thitide

The sudden entry of AR Dairy, which secured a ghee supply contract at Rs 319.80 per kg last year

Possible involvement of TTD officials in facilitating the deal

Connection between Vipin and Pomil Jain and their association with Srivaishnavi Dairy, and their decision to resign as directors after the adulteration scandal surfaced.

Tension Grows As Probe Intensifies

Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation has triggered apprehensions and concerns among former TTD governing council members, as it is likely that the statements of accused, who will remain in SIT custody till February 18, could implicate others in the scam. The SIT officials are also recording statements of suspects in Uttarakhand to get to the roots of the case.

Accused Not Cooperating During Interrogation

On Sunday, the SIT arrested the four accused - Vipin and Pomil Jain, the directors of Bholebaba Organic Dairy Private Ltd. based out of Roorkee in Uttarakhand; Apoorva Chandra, CEO of Sri Vaishnavi Dairy Pvt Ltd. of Penubaka in Srikalahasti and Dr Raju Rajasejharan, the MD of AR Dairy located in Dindigul of Tamil Nadu.

Officials revealed that during questioning, the accused remained evasive, often responding with “Don’t know… Don’t remember… Forgot.” To prevent any external interference, the authorities have deployed staff members to monitor the accused round-the-clock.

As part of heightened security measures, there are plans to install CCTV cameras around the SIT office to monitor any suspicious activity and prevent unauthorised access.

