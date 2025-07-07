Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple Consecration Ceremony Held After 15 Years

Thoothukudi: The Kumbabhishekam (consecration) ceremony was performed at the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur under the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, after a gap of 15 years.

State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekarbabu, department commissioner PN Sridhar, along with other officials, took part in the event.

The temple is the second of the six houses of Lord Murugan, with a large number of devotees visiting it every day. Their number swells on festivals and holidays for darshan of the Lord. At the end of the 12th phase of yagasala puja in the early hours of Monday, the holy water was carried in a ceremonial procession on the temple premises to be poured on Kumba Kalasa. Subsequently, the water was taken to the vimanas and gopurams.

At the ceremony, holy water was sprinkled on the devotees from the Rajagopuram. As a special arrangement, giant boards were set up on a 40,000 sqft area for the live display of the ceremony. Slogans like "Kanthanukku arogara, Kadamban arogara; Murugan arogara; may Velan arogara" were chanted by devotees during the ritual.

After the immersion ceremony, the holy water sprinkling ceremony was held in the beach area, where 20 giant drones sprinkled water on the devotees three times.

Barriers were erected on the temple beach for the safety of the devotees, apart from the provision of electric lights and observation towers, live LED screens, 824 toilets, drinking water and food facilities. Makeshift parking lots, bus stops, and 25 medical teams were set up to operate 24 hours. About 5,500 police personnel were deployed for security.