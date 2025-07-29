Timeline To Clear Bills: SC To Examine Challenge By Kerala, Tamil Nadu On Maintainability Of Presidential Reference

New Delhi: A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments on the maintainability of the presidential reference and fixed a time schedule for hearing the presidential reference raising constitutional issues on whether timelines could be imposed for dealing with bills passed by legislative assembly. The apex court proposed to start the hearing from August 19.

The five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said the court would initially hear the counsel representing the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu and others on the issue of maintainability. Both states opposed the reference, arguing that it sought to overrule the April 8, 2025, judgment, which was impermissible. The reference was made on May 13, 2025, after the April 8, 2025, judgment in the case of Tamil Nadu.

Senior advocate K K Venugopal submitted before the bench that Kerala government has filed an application to return the reference unanswered and stressed that the bench should first decide the issue of maintainability. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Tamil Nadu, also asked the court to decide the issue of maintainability.

The bench said it will initially hear the parties on preliminary objection for an hour. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the bench to assign four days to each side for the arguments.

“After that, we will start hearing from the Attorney General and Union government, supporting the reference on August 19, 20, 21, 26. The parties opposing the reference to be heard on August 28, September 2, 3, and 9. Rejoinder, if any, would be heard on September 10," said the bench.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar, appointed advocates Aman Mehta and Misha Rohatgi as nodal counsel on behalf of the Centre and the parties opposing the reference.

The bench, while fixing the dates of hearing, asked the parties to file their written submissions by August 12.

On July 22, the apex court issued notice to the Centre and all state governments on a presidential reference seeking to examine the legality of prescribing timelines for governors and the president to act on bills passed by the legislative assembly of a state.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a judgment on April 8, declared that the Tamil Nadu governor’s decision to withhold assent to 10 bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary" and fixed three months’ timeline for the president to clear the bills. In May, President Droupadi Murmu made a reference to the apex court to decide if it can be done through judicial orders, against the backdrop of absence of the constitutionally prescribed timeline for this process.

The president has made the reference exercising the power under Article 143(1) of the Constitution, which allows the president to seek the opinion of the Supreme Court on any question of law or fact of public importance. The president had referred 14 questions to the apex court for consideration and to report its opinion:

What are the constitutional options before a Governor when a Bill is presented to him under Article 200? Is the Governor bound by the aid and advice tendered by the council of ministers while exercising all the options available with him when a Bill is presented before him under Article 200 of the Constitution? Is the constitutional discretion by the Governor under Article 200 justiciable? Is Article 361 an absolute bar to judicial review in relation to actions of a governor under Article 200? In the absence of a constitutionally prescribed time limit, and the manner of exercise of powers by the Governor, can a timeline be imposed and the manner of exercise be prescribed through judicial orders for the purpose of exercise of all powers under Article 200 by the Governor? Is the exercise of constitutional discretion by the President under Article 201 justiciable? In the absence of a constitutionally prescribed timeline and the manner of exercise of powers by the President, can timelines be imposed and the manner of exercise prescribed through judicial orders for the exercise of discretion by the President under Article 201? In the light of the constitutional scheme governing powers of the President, is the President required to seek advice of the SC by way of a reference under Article 143 and take the SC's opinion when the Governor reserves a Bill for the President's assent or otherwise? Are decisions of the Governor and President under Articles 200 and 201, respectively, justiciable at a stage anterior to the law coming into force? Is it permissible for courts to undertake judicial adjudication over the contents of a Bill, in any manner, before it becomes law? Can the exercise of constitutional powers and orders of/by the President/Governor be substituted in any manner under Article 142? Is a law made by the State legislature a law in force without the assent of the Governor granted under Article 200 of the Constitution of India? In view of Art 145(3) is it not mandatory for any bench of SC to first decide whether it is of such nature that it substantially questions the interpretation of the Constitution and to refer to it to a bench of a minimum of five judges? Do the powers of SC under Art 142 limited to matters of procedural law or Art 142 extend to issuing directions/passing orders contrary to or inconsistent with the existing substantive or procedural provisions of the Constitution or law in force? Does the Constitution bar any other jurisdiction of SC to resolve disputes between the Union Government and state governments except by way of a suit under Article 131?

The President said there are conflicting judgments of the Supreme Court as to whether the assent of the President of India under Article 201 of the Constitution of India is justiciable or not. The President felt in prevailing circumstances when the states frequently approached the Supreme Court invoking Article 32 and 131 of the Constitution, it was expedient to seek the opinion of the Supreme Court on legal questions.