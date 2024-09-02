ETV Bharat / bharat

Sunjwan Attack: Timeline Of Major Terror Attacks On Security Forces

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

The latest attack on the Army at Sunjwan camp in Jammu drew attention towards the major terrorist attacks on the Indian Army and other security agencies in the country. ETV Bharat takes a look at these terror attacks which led to several casualties.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the Indian Army lost a soldier in the terror attack on Sunjwan Army Base in Jammu on Monday, the incident put a spotlight on major terrorist attacks on Army camps and other security establishments in the country. Most of these attacks took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here is the timeline:

  • 22.07.2003 (Akhnoor, J&K): At least eight security force personnel, including a Brigadier, were killed and 12 others were injured after three-member suicide attackers stormed an army camp at Bangti village in Jammu’s Akhnoor.
  • 13.06.2008 (Kishtwar J&K): Militants killed at least five security personnel, including Lt. Colonel K Rajendra along with his two personal security officers, and two General Reserve Engineering Force personnel, during an ambush at Watsar Village near Sinthan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.
  • 25.11.2015 (Kupwara J&K): In the Tanghdar area of Jammu and Kahsmir’s Kupwara district, three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants and a generator operator of the Army’s Military Engineering Service (MES) were killed during a suicide attack and ensuing gunfight that broke between them at a camp near the Line of Control (LoC).
  • 02.01.2016 (Pathankot, Punjab): A group of militants attacked the Air Force Station at Pathankot, Punjab, killing seven security personnel and a civilian. Four armed attackers were also killed during the gun battle in the attacks and subsequent gun battle that lasted for three days. A conglomerate of militant organisations, the United Jihad Council (UJC), took responsibility for the attack. However, security agencies suspected that Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out the attack.
  • 18.09.2016 (Uri, J&K): At least 18 Army personnel lost their lives after Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked the Indian Army’s infantry battalion in Uri, Baramulla. Following the gunfight, four militants were also killed.
  • 02.10.2016 (Baramulla J&K): In another Fidayeen attack in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, at least two militants and a soldier were killed when militants threw grenades on two military camps, belonging to Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Border Security Forces (BSF), leading to a fierce gun battle.
  • 16.10.2016 (Kupwara J&K): The militants attacked an Army camp in the Langate area of Kupwara, to which the alert soldiers retaliated, killing three attackers.
  • 29.11.2016 (Nagrota J&K): Suspected suicide attackers killed at least seven Army soldiers, including two Majors in an attack on a camp of the 166 Artillery Unit of the Army at Nagrota. The camp is located only three kilometres from 16 Corps Headquarters in Jammu’s Nagrota. Notably, three armed militants were also killed during the encounter.
  • 10.02.2018 (Sujuwan J&K): Suspected JeM militants attacked an Indian Army camp in the Sunjuwan area of Jammu, killing six soldiers, three attackers, and a civilian. The gun battle lasted over 24 hours, in which all the militants were killed. The attack took place on the death anniversary of the 2001 parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.
  • 12.02.2018 (Srinagar J&K): A CRPF personnel was killed and a policeman was injured during a failed fidayeen attack on a CRPF’s 23rd battalion camp at Karan Nagar, Srinagar.
  • 27.04.2018 (Kupwara J&K): At least three Army soldiers and two militants were killed in the Chowkibal area of Kupwara district during a Fidayeen attack by JeM militants.
  • 11.08.2022 (Rajouri J&K): Suspected JeM militants stormed the Army camp in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five soldiers. It reportedly marked the return of “Fidayeen” attacks to the region after more than three years.
  • 22.07.2024 (Rajouri): The Indian Army foiled a big attack on a base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri area in which a soldier was hurt.

