Timeline Of Events Leading To 1975 Emergency

New Delhi: Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi just before midnight of June 25, 1975. President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed issued the proclamation at Gandhi’s behest which was later ratified by the Union Cabinet. Here is the timeline of the Emergency that lasted for 21 months, which is considered the 'darkest period' in the history of Independent India.
- 1971: Political opponent Raj Narain lodges complaint of electoral fraud against Indira Gandhi.
- 1973-75: Surge in political unrest and demonstrations against the Indira Gandhi-led government.
- JP Total Revolution : 1974: A student agitation by the Bihar Chatra Sangharsh Samiti received the support of Gandhian socialist Jayaprakash Narayan, referred to as JP, against the Bihar government. Meanwhile, in Patna, JP called for "total revolution," asking students, peasants, and labour unions to non-violently transform Indian society. He also demanded the dissolution of the state government, but this was not accepted by Centre. Another significant movement was the Nav Nirman movement in Gujarat, between December 1973 and March 1974.
- June 12, 1975: Allahabad High Court found Gandhi guilty over discrepancies in the electoral campaign.
- June 24, 1975: Supreme Court rules that MP privileges no longer apply to Gandhi. She is barred from voting but allowed to continue as Prime Minister.
- June 25, 1975: Declaration of Emergency by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed on the advice of Indira Gandhi.
- June 26, 1975: Indira Gandhi addresses the nation on All India Radio.
- June 30, 1975: The MISA (Maintainance of Internal Security Act) was amended, through an ordinance, and the detention of any person who opposes the government without any trial was allowed.
- July 1, 1975: The then-Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, introduced a 20-point programme for economic and social reform.
- 01.07.1975: Civil liberties suspended.
- July 5, 1975: Twenty-six political organisations, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Jamaat-e-Islami, were banned.
- August 5, 1975: The Central government imposed MISA and arrested over one lakh people including leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Arun Jaitley, Vijayaraje Scindia, Siddaramaiah and K Stalin.
- January 9, 1976: The government suspended seven freedoms guaranteed by Article 19 of the Constitution of India.
- February 4, 1976: The Lok Sabha was extended by one year.
- September 1976: Sanjay Gandhi initiated a mass forced sterilisation program in Delhi.
- 2 November: The 42nd Amendment passed, it revoked the court's power to determine what constituted an office of profit.
- January 18, 1977: Indira Gandhi calls for fresh elections and releases all political prisoners.
- January 24, 1977: Under the leadership of Morarji Desai, the Janata Party was launched by the Opposition.
- March 23, 1977: Emergency officially comes to an end.
- March 16, 1977: The Janata Party, with allies, won 345 seats in the general election.
- March 21, 1977: The Emergency was officially withdrawn.
- March 24, 1977: Morarji Desai was sworn in as the new prime minister of India.