Timeline For Governors And President Wouldn’t Require Amending The Constitution: WB To SC

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that if a timeline is given for the governors and the president, in connection with the bills passed by the state assemblies, it would not require amending the Constitution; rather, it would ensure that Article 200 functions.

Article 200 provides for the powers of the governor regarding bills passed by the state legislature, allowing them to either assent to the bill, withhold assent, return the bill for reconsideration or reserve the bill for the consideration of the president.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha, and AS Chandurkar, is hearing submissions on the presidential reference, which raised constitutional questions on whether the court can impose timelines for governors and the president to deal with bills passed by state assemblies.

On the seventh day of the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, said the sovereignty of the state legislature is as important as the sovereignty of Parliament, and the governor should not be allowed to delay the bills passed by the legislature. “You cannot create a discord…otherwise it will break down. The Constitution has to be interpreted in such a way that it is workable”, said Sibal.

He stressed that the apex court has to ensure that there is no area of discord; therefore, the keyword here in Article 200 is as soon as possible, as there is an element of immediacy.

On Tuesday, the apex court had observed that the Constitution would have to be amended to incorporate all these timelines with the provisions of articles 200 and 201 of the Constitution.

Sibal contended there are judicially manageable standards which are integrated to Article 200 -- immediacy, forthwith, as soon as possible, without delay – and emphasised that if you give a timeline, you are amending the Constitution, the answer is no, and added, it is to ensure that Article 200 functions.