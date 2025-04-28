Time To Stand Up Against Pakistan: Major General (Retd) Bakshi

Jaipur: In response to the recent attack in Pahalgam, Major General (Retd) G D Bakshi on Monday issued a call to action, emphasising the importance of standing up against attacks on Indians. Bakshi was speaking at the premiere of 'The Young Tank Commander' at PVR Mall in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, on the occasion of National Superhero Day.

The film, based on the bravery of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (Param Vir Chakra), vividly showcases the heroic journey of one of the most courageous soldiers of the Indian Army.

"Now is the time to rise. You know what happened in Pahalgam. The Prime Minister has also given a clear message that nothing more of this will be tolerated. When Indians are attacked, our blood should boil, not stay silent. This is the time to wake up," he said.

"The government first mounted economic pressure on Pakistan, followed by diplomatic pressure and now military pressure. After facing mounting pressures from the Indian side, Pakistan has become agitated. PM Modi is keeping an eye on the whole matter. He has announced the end to terrorism, and his promise is a panacea. There is a tradition in the country that life can be given, but a promise should not be broken. So in such a situation, the promise given will be fulfilled. Pakistan is going to get a big shock," he added.

"If 50 of their soldiers are to be captured, then they will come to us rubbing their noses in shame. We had captured more than 92,000 Pakistani soldiers in 1971, and they are happy after capturing one of our soldiers. Soon, the government will take a big action, after which the whole situation will be clear," he further said.

On Pakistan's ending of the Shimla Agreement, he said, "If the Shimla Agreement ends, then the Line of Control will also cease to exist. India will benefit the most from it."

The dastardly attack on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 people and is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.