‘Time Ripe For Decriminalising Defamation’: SC During Hearing On A Plea By The Wire
The court made the observation while hearing a defamation case filed by a former professor of JNU against online news portal The Wire.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that the time has come to decriminalize defamation.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench was hearing a plea challenging the summons issued to online news portal The Wire in connection with a defamation case filed by a former professor Amita Singh of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
While agreeing to issue a notice on the plea, Justice Sundresh orally remarked, “I think time has come to decriminalize all this…”. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the news portal, agreed with the observation made by the bench.
After hearing brief submissions, the bench issued notice to the professor on a plea moved by the Foundation for Independent Journalism, which runs The Wire. The defamation case was filed in connection with an article published in The Wire in 2016.
In February, 2017, a trial court had issued summons to the portal in the matter. Last year, the apex court set aside the summons. The court had then asked the magistrate to take a fresh call on the issuance of summons after examining the news article.
The magistrate, in January, this year, again issued summons to the news portal and its political affairs editor Ajoy Ashirwad Mahaprashasta. In May, the high court upheld the summons. The petitioner moved the apex court against the high court’s order.
