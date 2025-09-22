ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Time Ripe For Decriminalising Defamation’: SC During Hearing On A Plea By The Wire

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that the time has come to decriminalize defamation.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench was hearing a plea challenging the summons issued to online news portal The Wire in connection with a defamation case filed by a former professor Amita Singh of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

While agreeing to issue a notice on the plea, Justice Sundresh orally remarked, “I think time has come to decriminalize all this…”. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the news portal, agreed with the observation made by the bench.