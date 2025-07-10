ETV Bharat / bharat

'Time Not Far When People Will Say Silicon Valley Is American Version Of Bengaluru': Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

The union minister was speaking on the sidelines of inauguration of the VTU-VRIF-TCOE Hub and Spoke Centre of Excellence at its Bengaluru Regional Office ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Union Communications Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia has called Karnataka capital Bengaluru the epicentre of India’s digital future saying, “a time will come when people will say that Silicon Valley is the American version of Bengaluru”.

The union minister was speaking on the sidelines of inauguration of the VTU-VRIF-TCOE Hub and Spoke Centre of Excellence at its Bengaluru Regional Office here on Thursday.

Scindia was joined by Karnataka’s Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil, and VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vidyashankar S at the event. (ETV Bharat)

Highlighting the significance of the launch on Guru Purnima, Scindia paid tribute to teachers and recalled the contributions of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. “He was a visionary far ahead of his time. Students of VTU are not just acquiring knowledge—they are building capacity to serve not just India, but the world,” he said.

“A time will come when people will say that Silicon Valley is the American version of Bengaluru. This is where code is written over a cup of coffee, where start-ups are born with confidence, and satellites are launched even before traffic signals are installed.”

He said the Centre aligns with the government’s aim to remove barriers to innovation. “As Telecom Minister, it’s my responsibility to open up the digital highway and ensure it is accessible to all. This highway can visibly transform lives,” he said, adding that India’s strength in software services will now extend into digital infrastructure and technology leadership.

The VTU-VRIF-TCOE Hub and Spoke Centre of Excellence aims to strengthen research, innovation, and skill development in cutting-edge technologies.