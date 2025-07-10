'Time Not Far When People Will Say Silicon Valley Is American Version Of Bengaluru': Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bengaluru: Union Communications Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia has called Karnataka capital Bengaluru the epicentre of India’s digital future saying, “a time will come when people will say that Silicon Valley is the American version of Bengaluru”.
The union minister was speaking on the sidelines of inauguration of the VTU-VRIF-TCOE Hub and Spoke Centre of Excellence at its Bengaluru Regional Office here on Thursday.
Highlighting the significance of the launch on Guru Purnima, Scindia paid tribute to teachers and recalled the contributions of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. “He was a visionary far ahead of his time. Students of VTU are not just acquiring knowledge—they are building capacity to serve not just India, but the world,” he said.
“A time will come when people will say that Silicon Valley is the American version of Bengaluru. This is where code is written over a cup of coffee, where start-ups are born with confidence, and satellites are launched even before traffic signals are installed.”
He said the Centre aligns with the government’s aim to remove barriers to innovation. “As Telecom Minister, it’s my responsibility to open up the digital highway and ensure it is accessible to all. This highway can visibly transform lives,” he said, adding that India’s strength in software services will now extend into digital infrastructure and technology leadership.
The VTU-VRIF-TCOE Hub and Spoke Centre of Excellence aims to strengthen research, innovation, and skill development in cutting-edge technologies.
Scindia was joined by Karnataka’s Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil, and VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vidyashankar S at the event.
Bridging Academia and Industry
Speaking at the event, Prof Vidyashankar said the Centre would serve as a national innovation hub, leveraging VTU’s network of 228 affiliated colleges, over 400,000 students, and 20,000 PhD-qualified researchers. “This platform, supported by industry partnerships, will drive translational research, entrepreneurship, and large-scale skill development,” he said.
The Centre follows a Hub and Spoke model. The main hub at VTU Bengaluru will oversee national-level R&D, while more than 30 spoke institutions across Karnataka will offer domain-specific research support and advanced infrastructure.
Focus Areas and Industry Support
The Centre will focus on key areas such as 5G/6G communication systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Quantum Computing, Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Metaverse, Agri-Tech, and Healthcare Technologies.
It will include startup incubation units and training centres co-developed with industry partners including Televerge Communications, Tejas Networks, VVDN Technologies, Keysight Technologies, and the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC). These partners bring technical expertise and real-world challenges into the academic ecosystem, helping students and researchers work on practical and future-ready solutions.
A Platform for the Future
Dr. Sharanprakash Patil said the Centre would serve as a catalyst for India's digital economy, with active participation from over 20 startups, 30 academic institutions, and several technology partners. “This is a vital step in making India a global leader in innovation and skill development,” he added.
The collaboration between VTU and TCOE has been formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The centre aims to create a strong innovation ecosystem by integrating academic research, industrial engagement, and entrepreneurial development.
By promoting applied R&D, supporting real-world problem solving, and developing a highly skilled workforce, the VTU-VRIF-TCOE Centre of Excellence is set to contribute meaningfully to India’s technological and economic progress.
