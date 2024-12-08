Time For India To Be The Master In Fourth Industrial Revolution: Pradhan

Jamshedpur: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said India will be the third largest economy in three years and the time has come for the country to be the master in time of the fourth industrial revolution.

The minister was speaking at the valediction of the Platinum Jubilee Ceremony of XLRI School of Business in Bistupur, Jamshedpur where he said the institution will be upgraded to a university in coming years and wished "I could also be a student of XLRI".

"XLRI is the oldest business school in the country. It has churned out leadership not only for multinational companies but also for the country. Today, the vision of students should not be to do jobs but to give jobs. Tata Steel has an important role in the establishment of XLRI," Pradhan said.

Expressing his contentment, Pradhan said, "I am very impressed by coming to the campus. The Governor of Jharkhand is our old friend. After meeting him, we discussed how the National Education Policy, 2020 will be implemented in Jharkhand and many plans to improve the education sector".

"An immense honour to be among the @XLRIJamshedpur family to be a part of the concluding function of the year-long platinum jubilee celebrations. Congratulate XLRI on a glorious 75 years. It has been a light post in the field of management education and has made unparalleled contributions to nation-building. Also, extend my heartiest compliments to the visionary alumni who were honoured for their outstanding achievements," he shared on X.

The ceremony was attended by Tata Steel MD and CEO TV Narendran, XLRI director Father Sebastian George, dean Father Donald D'Silva, dean Prof Sanjay Patro, apart from eminent personalities and XLRI students.

"The world didn't even count India on the economic front when XLRI came into being 75 years ago. Today, we are the fastest-growing economy and fifth-largest economy in the world, with a size of $ 3 trillion. We will be the third-largest economy in the next three years at $5 trillion. Our economy will grow to $30 trillion by 2047," he said.

Speaking to the media at the end of the event, he said JEE, JEE Advanced, NEET and other competitive examinations will be conducted in coordination with the Center and the National Testing Agency (NTA) in collaboration with respective states to eliminate any possibility of tampering. Efforts will be made to ensure that all examinations have zero errors. The budget for education is being continuously increased".

On Jharkhand Assembly Elections, he said people have given the mandate for us to be the opposition. "We accept this decision of the people and will continue to play our role," he said.

