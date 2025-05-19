ETV Bharat / bharat

'Till Next Date Of Hearing Don't Release Women Army Officers Challenging Denial Of Permanent Commission': SC To Centre

The bench said the interim protection shall apply to all those officers whose matters are pending in the Supreme Court.

'Till Next Date Of Hearing Don't Release Women Army Officers Challenging Denial Of Permanent Commission': SC To Centre
File - An all women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services take part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at the Kartavya Path in New DelhI (ANI)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : May 19, 2025 at 8:34 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that the interim direction to the central government on not releasing short service commission (SSC) women Army officers from service, till the next hearing on August 6, will be applicable to all the officers who have challenged the denial of permanent commission in the apex court, high courts, and also the armed forces tribunal.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench said the interim protection shall apply to all those officers whose matters are pending in the Supreme Court. "Such protection shall also cover those officers whose cases are sub judice before the Armed Forces Tribunal or the High Courts," it said.

The bench said that no adjournment of hearing will be allowed in the matter and it will hear Army matters first on August 6 and 7, followed by Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard matters. The Centre had moved before the apex court seeking clarification in connection with an order passed on May 9. The apex court had restrained the government from releasing from service till August 6, the 69 officers who challenged the denial of permanent commission before it.

The Centre submitted that there are other officers also who have approached different judicial forums and the relief order of May 9 may create some problems. The apex court had made it clear earlier that this transit arrangement shall continue till the next date of hearing without prejudice to the rights of the parties.

On May 9, the Supreme Court had said women Army officers were brilliant and in the prevailing situation no steps should be taken to bring down their morale, as it asked the Centre not to release from service Short Service Commission officers, who have challenged the denial of permanent commissions to them. The top court said the women officers should not be released till the next date of hearing in August.

