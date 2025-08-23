TikTok Not unblocked: Government Sources On Ban Lifting Speculation

New Delhi: The government has not issued any order to unblock Chinese social media platform TikTok, official sources said late on Friday.

Reports to the contrary started surfacing after some people were able to access the TikTok website on their desktop browsers. "The Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement or news is false and misleading," sources in the government said.

TikTok was one of the platforms blocked by the government after clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

Initially, 59 apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Shein etc., were blocked in June 2020 and later, more apps including PUBG were blocked by the government. All the platforms continue to be blocked in accordance with the government order.

TikTok had then said it was in the process of complying with the government's order on blocking of the app, and asserted that it has not shared information of Indian users with any foreign government, including that of China. The short video-sharing company said it has been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.

Nikhil Gandhi, head of TikTok, India had also confirmed his firm officials had been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok, however, had time and again maintained that it continued to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian law and has not shared any information of its users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government. (With agency inputs)